Quebecor buys back chunk of Quebecor Media interest from Caisse after spectrum sales

Following a pair of lucrative spectrum licence sales, Quebecor Inc. is making another move to acquire some of the interest it still doesn't own in its main operating subsidiary. The company said Thursday it has reached a deal with the Caisse de dA©pA t et placement du QuA©bec to purchase and cancel about 540,000 Quebecor Media Inc. shares the pension fund owns for proceeds of $38-million.

