Konica Minolta, Screen Enhance Collaboration
July 5, 2017 - Konica Minolta and Screen Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. have enhanced collaboration in the digital commercial printing area to achieve seamless hybrid workflows and increase user-friendliness in offset printing and digital printing. The two companies will further improve efficiency, expand business opportunities, and deliver new value in the commercial printing industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|selling used printing equipment
|Tue
|cdavi64
|2
|AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07)
|Jul 3
|Mochi
|129
|Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New...
|May '17
|No Doubt
|1
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla...
|Mar '17
|the last print55
|1
|Am I really this stupid or i it really this har...
|Mar '17
|Alb3456
|1
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|59
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC