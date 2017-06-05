Where Does It Hurt? Agency's New AI P...

Where Does It Hurt? Agency's New AI Platform Can Help Diagnose Your Ailments MAD a " 18 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MediaPost

After six years in incubator development, KBS Albion and start-up Ada Health have released a artificial intelligence engine and app to provide health assessments in response to real-time patient symptom data. This free health app underscores the MDC Partners shop's shift towards full-product development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MediaPost.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New... May 22 No Doubt 1
AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07) May 12 ron 127
News Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla... Mar '17 the last print55 1
Am I really this stupid or i it really this har... Mar '17 Alb3456 1
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16) Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan '17 Rich Kite 17
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC