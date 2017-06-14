Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,147 Shares of Quad Graphics, Inc
Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Quad Graphics, Inc by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,857 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period.
