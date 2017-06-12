UPDATE 2-Canada's Shaw sells data center company ViaWest, buys wireless airwaves
Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675 billion, using some of the proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its new wireless unit. Shaw said it would pay C$430 million to acquire wireless spectrum from Quebecor Media Inc, which is majority-owned by Quebecor Inc, for use in its home markets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as in southern Ontario.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|selling used printing equipment
|8 hr
|Printer17
|1
|Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New...
|May 22
|No Doubt
|1
|AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07)
|May '17
|ron
|127
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla...
|Mar '17
|the last print55
|1
|Am I really this stupid or i it really this har...
|Mar '17
|Alb3456
|1
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|59
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC