UPDATE 2-Canada's Shaw sells data center company ViaWest, buys wireless airwaves

Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675 billion, using some of the proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its new wireless unit. Shaw said it would pay C$430 million to acquire wireless spectrum from Quebecor Media Inc, which is majority-owned by Quebecor Inc, for use in its home markets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as in southern Ontario.

