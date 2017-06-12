UPDATE 2-Canada's Shaw sells data cen...

UPDATE 2-Canada's Shaw sells data center company ViaWest, buys wireless airwaves

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Reuters

Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its data center subsidiary ViaWest Inc to Peak 10 Holding Corp for $1.675 billion, using some of the proceeds to buy airwaves to boost its new wireless unit. Shaw said it would pay C$430 million to acquire wireless spectrum from Quebecor Media Inc, which is majority-owned by Quebecor Inc, for use in its home markets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as in southern Ontario.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
selling used printing equipment 8 hr Printer17 1
Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New... May 22 No Doubt 1
AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07) May '17 ron 127
News Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla... Mar '17 the last print55 1
Am I really this stupid or i it really this har... Mar '17 Alb3456 1
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16) Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Libya
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,779,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC