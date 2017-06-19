Siemens -2% on lower H2 power, gas revenue outlook
Siemens opens lower after the company says in a presentation at a J.P. Morgan investors conference in the U.K. that a very competitive environment in power and gas markets will cause H2 2017 profitability and revenue to come in "clearly below" last year. The integration of Mentor Graphics and the rollout of Mindsphere are weighing on margins for digital factory division but underlying levels are "OK," according to the presentation.
