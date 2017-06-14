Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B) Given "Top Pic...

Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B) Given "Top Pick" Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

's stock had its "top pick" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. They presently have a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

