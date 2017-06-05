Quad/Graphics Looks For A Strong Foot...

Quad/Graphics Looks For A Strong Footing As Industry Shifts

Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Seeking Alpha

The printing industry is in the midst of enormous changes and Quad/Graphics, Inc. is right in the middle of it. To survive this industry transition, it may have move more aggressively into digital services, further optimize its workflow, continue its strategy of industry consolidation and aggressively expand overseas.

