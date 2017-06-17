Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) Shares Boug...

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Quad Graphics, Inc by 3,614.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period.

Chicago, IL

