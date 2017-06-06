MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Expected to A...

MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MDC Partners Inc will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MDC Partners' earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10.

Chicago, IL

