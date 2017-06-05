MDC Partners Announces Collaborative Venture Capital Fund
MDC Partners announced the launch of MDC Ventures, a collaborative venture capital fund allowing the agency network to invest in early-stage digital media and marketing technology companies. The newly-formed entity expands MDC Partners' existing investments and enhances the sharing of knowledge gleaned from such investments across the agency network.
