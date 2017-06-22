Kohl named president of Matthews' SGK...

Kohl named president of Matthews' SGK Brand Solutions

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Journal

Pittsburgh-based Matthews International Corp. named Gary R. Kohl as president of SGK Brand Solutions, a subsidiary that Matthews International acquired in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07) Jun 19 Fred 128
selling used printing equipment Jun 15 Printer17 1
Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New... May 22 No Doubt 1
News Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla... Mar '17 the last print55 1
Am I really this stupid or i it really this har... Mar '17 Alb3456 1
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16) Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,706 • Total comments across all topics: 281,951,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC