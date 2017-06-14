Insider Selling: Multi-Color Corporat...

Insider Selling: Multi-Color Corporation (LABL) Director Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

Multi-Color Corporation Director Charles B. Connolly sold 8,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $740,022.00.

Chicago, IL

