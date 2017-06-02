Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp ...

Insider Buying: Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Insider Purchases 25,800 Shares of Stock

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Bonterra Energy Corp insider George Frederick Fink bought 25,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,410.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New... May 22 No Doubt 1
AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07) May 12 ron 127
News Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla... Mar '17 the last print55 1
Am I really this stupid or i it really this har... Mar '17 Alb3456 1
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16) Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan '17 Rich Kite 17
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,490,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC