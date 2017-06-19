Industry Professionals Receive Luminaire Awards
June 15, 2017 - Idealliance and Printing Industries Alliance have announced that Karen E. Krigsman of J.Crew Group, Inc., Traci L. Lucien of AARP, and Joe Schick, recently retired from Quad/Graphics, will be honored with 2017 Luminaire Awards. The awards, which recognize exceptional professionals for their positive contribution and service within the media and visual communications industries, will be presented at the annual Franklin Luminaire Awards event on Oct. 18 at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City.
