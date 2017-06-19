Industry Professionals Receive Lumina...

Industry Professionals Receive Luminaire Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Printing Impressions

June 15, 2017 - Idealliance and Printing Industries Alliance have announced that Karen E. Krigsman of J.Crew Group, Inc., Traci L. Lucien of AARP, and Joe Schick, recently retired from Quad/Graphics, will be honored with 2017 Luminaire Awards. The awards, which recognize exceptional professionals for their positive contribution and service within the media and visual communications industries, will be presented at the annual Franklin Luminaire Awards event on Oct. 18 at The Lighthouse at Chelsea Piers in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07) Mon Fred 128
selling used printing equipment Jun 15 Printer17 1
Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New... May 22 No Doubt 1
News Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla... Mar '17 the last print55 1
Am I really this stupid or i it really this har... Mar '17 Alb3456 1
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16) Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,550 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC