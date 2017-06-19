Gary Kohl Named President of SGK Brand Solutions
June 20, 2017 - Matthews International Corporation today announced that Gary Kohl, executive VP, global business development at SGK and a member of the SGK executive leadership team, has been named president of its SGK Brand Solutions business effective immediately. Kohl continues to report to David Schawk who now moves into a new role within the Office of the President at Matthews.
