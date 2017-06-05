Credit du Maroc enlists Path Solutions for the implementation of a new core banking system
Path Solutions, the world leader in the provision of technology solutions to the Islamic financial services industry, today announced that it has signed up Credit du Maroc , as the bank's single financial software partner for its newly launched participative banking window. Earlier this year, the Committee of Credit Institutions has issued a favorable opinion on the application submitted by CDM for the launch of a participative window.
