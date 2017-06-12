Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) to Issue M...

Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Bonterra Energy Corp declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th.

