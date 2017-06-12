ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Shares Bought by Oxford Asset Management
Oxford Asset Management increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The fund owned 217,050 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 28,968 shares during the period.
