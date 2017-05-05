Titan Energy to sell off Pennsylvania, West Virginia assets
Titan Energy, which entered the Marcellus Shale with the acquisition of Atlas Resource Partners LP' assets last year, is selling its wells in Pennsylvania and West Virginia for $84.2 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07)
|May 12
|ron
|127
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla...
|Mar '17
|the last print55
|1
|Am I really this stupid or i it really this har...
|Mar '17
|Alb3456
|1
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC