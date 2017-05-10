The Week That Was With Julie G

Saturday May 6 Read more: Printing Impressions

This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights the financial results of the first quarter of 2017 from RR Donnelley , Quad/Graphics Inc. and Cenveo Inc. Other industry news making headlines this week came from Idealliance and its election of This week, Julie Greenbaum highlights the financial results of the first quarter of 2017 from RR Donnelley , Quad/Graphics Inc. and Cenveo Inc. Other industry news making headlines this week came from Idealliance and its election of Dick Ryan, VP, sales and marketing for Publishers Press, and his election as chairman of the Idealliance board of directors, and additional coverage from the 2017 Inkjet Summit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Printing Impressions.

Chicago, IL

