Steven D. Jaeger Sells 45,407 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Stock
Quad/Graphics, Inc. insider Steven D. Jaeger sold 45,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,196,474.45.
