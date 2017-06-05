SEC Takes Action: Results of Under-Di...

SEC Takes Action: Results of Under-Disclosing Executive Perks

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: JD Supra

The Securities Exchange Commission investigation of and the action taken against MDC Partners Inc. and its former Chief Executive Officer, Miles S. Nadal , underscore the importance of proper disclosure of executive compensation. Between 2009 and 2014, MDC disclosed in its proxy statements some, but not all, of the perquisites paid on Nadal's behalf.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New... May 22 No Doubt 1
AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07) May 12 ron 127
News Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla... Mar '17 the last print55 1
Am I really this stupid or i it really this har... Mar '17 Alb3456 1
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16) Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan '17 Rich Kite 17
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,854 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,849

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC