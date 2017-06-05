SEC Takes Action: Results of Under-Disclosing Executive Perks
The Securities Exchange Commission investigation of and the action taken against MDC Partners Inc. and its former Chief Executive Officer, Miles S. Nadal , underscore the importance of proper disclosure of executive compensation. Between 2009 and 2014, MDC disclosed in its proxy statements some, but not all, of the perquisites paid on Nadal's behalf.
