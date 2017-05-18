RRD to Showcase Lighted Cards Powered...

RRD to Showcase Lighted Cards Powered by Printed Electronics at National Stationery Show

Tuesday May 16 Read more: Business Wire

Through the use of lightweight, printed paper circuits, RRD integrates LEDs within a greeting card design to create an engaging experience without adding significant weight or bulk. The cards are thin and elegant, utilizing a simple push button to enable hundreds of activations, and they have a shelf life of more than one year.

