RRD to Show Cards Powered by Printed Electronics

May 18, 2017 - RR Donnelley & Sons Company , a leading provider of multichannel marketing and business solutions, has announced that it will showcase its line of lighted LED cards, powered by Printed Electronics, at the National Stationery Show, May 21-24 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, N.Y. Through the use of lightweight, printed paper circuits, RRD integrates LEDs within a greeting card design to create an engaging experience without adding significant weight or bulk. The cards are thin and elegant, utilizing a simple push button to enable hundreds of activations, and they have a shelf life of more than one year.

