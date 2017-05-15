Quebecor boosts dividend as revenue rises, but swings to a Q1 loss

Quebecor Inc. says its dividend is going up 22.2 per cent as a result of a strong balance sheet and capacity to generate cash from its diverse holdings, which include the growing Videotron mobile phone business. The dividend increase to 5.5 cents per share, starting with the June 20 payment to shareholders, was announced along with first-quarter results that came in short of analyst estimates.

