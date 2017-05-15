Quebecor boosts dividend as revenue r...

Quebecor boosts dividend as revenue rises, but swings to a Q1 loss

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Canada.com

Quebecor Inc. says its dividend is going up 22.2 per cent as a result of a strong balance sheet and capacity to generate cash from its diverse holdings, which include the growing Videotron mobile phone business. The dividend increase to 5.5 cents per share, starting with the June 20 payment to shareholders, was announced along with first-quarter results that came in short of analyst estimates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07) May 12 ron 127
News Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla... Mar '17 the last print55 1
Am I really this stupid or i it really this har... Mar '17 Alb3456 1
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16) Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan '17 Rich Kite 17
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Jan '17 ProPrint 16
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,568 • Total comments across all topics: 281,064,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC