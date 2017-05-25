Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Position Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB
Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. by 23.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,000 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the period.
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Computer-To-Conventional-Plate-Printing For New...
|May 22
|No Doubt
|1
|AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07)
|May 12
|ron
|127
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla...
|Mar '17
|the last print55
|1
|Am I really this stupid or i it really this har...
|Mar '17
|Alb3456
|1
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Rich Kite
|17
