Nadal Slapped With Fine, 5-Year Ban From Running Public Companies

Friday May 12

The SEC has ordered former MDC Partners CEO Miles Nadal to pay $5.5 million in civil penalties and banned him for five years from serving as an officer or a director of a public company. The action stems from Nadal's failure to disclose perks, benefits and other forms of compensation he received totaling more than $11 million between 2009 and 2014 when he was CEO of MDC.

