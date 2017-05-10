Multi-Color Co. (LABL) to Issue Quart...

Multi-Color Co. (LABL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 1st

Wednesday May 10

Multi-Color Co. announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 1st.

Chicago, IL

