Multi-Color Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05
Multi-Color Co. announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 1st.
