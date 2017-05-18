Monarch Color Corporation Joins PIAS
Monarch Color Corporation , a specialist in manufacture of offset, flexo and screenprinting inks, has joined Printing Industry Association of the South . "Being a member of PIAS will play an important role in developing the strategies and solutions necessary to meet the needs of the commercial printing industry throughout the southern states," said Aaron Blank, VP sales and marketing, Monarch Color.
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
