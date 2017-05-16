Jay Rothman Joins Quad/Graphics' Board of Directors

Quad/Graphics, Inc. announced that Jay Rothman, chairman and CEO of Foley & Lardner LLP, has been appointed to Quad/Graphics' board of directors. Concurrently, long-time directors William Abraham, a retired partner from Foley & Lardner LLP, and Thomas Ryder, retired chairman and CEO of Reader's Digest Association, Inc., are retiring from Quad/Graphics' board of directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ink World.