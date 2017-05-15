FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Issued By Clarus Securities

Bonterra Energy Corp - Equities researchers at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy Corp in a research note issued on Thursday. Clarus Securities analyst R. Pare now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.

