FY2017 Earnings Estimate for Bonterra Energy Corp (BNE) Issued By Clarus Securities
Bonterra Energy Corp - Equities researchers at Clarus Securities reduced their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Bonterra Energy Corp in a research note issued on Thursday. Clarus Securities analyst R. Pare now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.02.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07)
|May 12
|ron
|127
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla...
|Mar '17
|the last print55
|1
|Am I really this stupid or i it really this har...
|Mar '17
|Alb3456
|1
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC