CP&B Global CEO Lori Senecal to Leave Advertising
Register to become a member today. You'll get the essential information you need to do your job better, including The news and features are funded in part by our advertisers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Advertising Age.
Comments
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AB Dick 9870 (Apr '07)
|May 12
|ron
|127
|Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Bla...
|Mar '17
|the last print55
|1
|Am I really this stupid or i it really this har...
|Mar '17
|Alb3456
|1
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. (Sep '16)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC