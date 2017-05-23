BRIEF-RR Donnelley & Sons Co - commencement of separate cash tender...

RR Donnelley & Sons Co - commencement of separate cash tender offers for up to $290 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding debt securities * RR Donnelley & Sons Co - commencement of separate cash tender offers for up to $290 million aggregate principal amount of outstanding debt securities Source text: Further company coverage: LONDON, May 23 The International Bank of Azerbaijan on Tuesday offered creditors several options in its debt restructuring, including swapping into 12- or 15-year sovereign bonds, the former involving a write-down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.