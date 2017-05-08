Allegra South Burnaby Installs Fully Integrated EFI Jetrion 4950LX System

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. announced that Allegra South Burnaby has installed an EFI Jetrion 4950LX LED inkjet label press with an EFI Fiery digital front end . The full-service Allegra Network franchise location in South Burnaby, BC, Canada, will use the fully integrated, complete Jetrion digital system to expand into the digital label market.

