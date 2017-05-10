Allegra South Burnaby Installs a Digital First in Canada From EFI

EFI has announced that Allegra South Burnaby has installed an EFI Jetrion 4950LX LED inkjet label press with an EFI Fiery digital front end . The full-service Allegra Network franchise location in South Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada, will use the fully integrated, complete Jetrion digital system to expand into the digital label market with a cost-effective, high-productivity, and efficient production solution.

