Quebecor, Inc. (QBR.B) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages
Shares of Quebecor, Inc. have been given an average rating of "Strong Buy" by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan '17
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
