Quad/Graphics to Hire Additional Staff at Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Plant
With a workforce expansion of 20% in a little more than two years, Quad/Graphics ' Saratoga Springs, N.Y., plant has announced an additional expansion with plans to hire more employees in May and June of 2017, according to The Daily Gazette . While it is not reported exactly how many employees will be hired just yet, the new hires will be essential in gearing up the Saratoga Springs Plant for its busy season, which is the second half of the year.
