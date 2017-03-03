Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for MDC Partner...

Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for MDC Partners Inc Lifted by Jefferies Group

Analysts at Jefferies Group increased their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of MDC Partners in a research report issued on Monday. Jefferies Group analyst J. Janedis now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03.

Chicago, IL

