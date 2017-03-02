Mentor Graphics Reports Fiscal Fourth...

Mentor Graphics Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Information Technology

Mentor Graphics Corporation today announced financial results for the company's fiscal fourth quarter ended January 31, 2017. The company reported record revenues of $478.0 million, GAAP earnings per share of $1.05 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.21.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Information Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan '17 Rich Kite 17
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Jan '17 ProPrint 16
Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12) Jan '17 Jayar 3
Coral Graphics (Sep '13) Jan '17 Jayar 2
Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC