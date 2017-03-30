Mentor Graphics Achieves ISO 26262 Ce...

Mentor Graphics Achieves ISO 26262 Certification for Questa Product Line Tool Qualification Report

WILSONVILLE, Ore., March 13, 2017 – Mentor Graphics Corporation announces that independent compliance firm SGS-TÜV Saar has certified the ISO 26262 compliance of Mentor's Software Tool Qualification Report for its Questa® Simulation, Verification Management and Clock-Domain Crossing products. With this certification, these Questa solutions are the latest additions to the Mentor Safe program, which is one of the industry's broadest and most comprehensive ISO 26262 qualification initiatives.

