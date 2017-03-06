MDC Partners says DOJ has subpoenaed ...

MDC Partners says DOJ has subpoenaed it for ad industry production probe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Seeking Alpha

MDC Partners notes in its 10-K filing that one of its subsidiaries received a subpoena from the Justice Dept., part of an ongoing probe into ad industry production practices. The company says it's cooperating fully with the investigation and doesn't think it will have a material adverse effect.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Commercial Printing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper. Jan '17 goldbuckle 2
Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07) Jan '17 goldbuckle 59
News Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07) Jan '17 Rich Kite 17
Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07) Jan '17 ProPrint 16
Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12) Jan '17 Jayar 3
Coral Graphics (Sep '13) Jan '17 Jayar 2
Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07) Jan '17 Anonymous 13
See all Commercial Printing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Commercial Printing Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,729 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC