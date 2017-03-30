Joel Quadracci Adds Class to Quad Legacy

Joel Quadracci Adds Class to Quad Legacy

I'm not trying to launch a Joel Quadracci fan club, but after hearing his acceptance speech upon receiving the 2016 Soderstrom Award from the Idealliance during Graph Expo last year, then seeing him more recently at the 2017 EFI Connect Conference as part of a one-on-one "fireside chat" with EFI CEO Guy Gecht, it's clear that Joel Quadracci is one class act. Only 48 years old - but already at the helm as CEO for the past decade of the now-$4.6 billion, 20,000 employee Quad/Graphics - his gray hair lies testament to the stress of reinventing an industry behemoth and continuing a family legacy that was spawned by his bigger-than-life father, Quad/Graphics founder Harry V. Quadracci.

