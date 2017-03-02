Insider Buying: MDC Partners Inc (MDC...

Insider Buying: MDC Partners Inc (MDCA) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

MDC Partners Inc insider David Corwin Ross purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00.

