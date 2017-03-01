David Carson Joins 72andSunny As Artist In Residence MAD a " 2 minutes ago

David Carson Joins 72andSunny As Arti...

David Carson Joins 72andSunny As Artist In Residence

In this role, Carson will work on creative projects for clients, lead educational series and serve as a mentor to the current employees at both 72andSunny Los Angeles and Hecho En 72. In addition, Carson will work on special collaboration projects with the agency's motion designers and creative technologists. The 30-person studio includes editors, designers, builders, technologists and experimenters as well as a roster of film directors.

