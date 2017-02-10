UBS Group AG Sells 35,584 Shares of R...

UBS Group AG Sells 35,584 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co

UBS Group AG decreased its position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,584 shares during the period.

