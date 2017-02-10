UBS Group AG Sells 35,584 Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co
UBS Group AG decreased its position in RR Donnelley & Sons Co by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 35,584 shares during the period.
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
