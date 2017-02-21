The Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit Receives a Second "Multi-Color" Rendition
This past January, Nike announced that it will soon release the " multi-color " variant for the fledgling Air Max 90 Flyknit silhouette. Now, the Swoosh unveils another rainbow iteration of the model.
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan '17
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
