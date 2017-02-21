The Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit Receives ...

The Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit Receives a Second "Multi-Color" Rendition

This past January, Nike announced that it will soon release the " multi-color " variant for the fledgling Air Max 90 Flyknit silhouette. Now, the Swoosh unveils another rainbow iteration of the model.

