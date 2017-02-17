The New York Times Invests In International Programmatic; Verizon Lowers Yahoo's Price
The New York Times is doubling down on programmatic in international markets as part of its goal of doubling digital revenue by 2020. The Times hired programmatic chiefs in London and Singapore, Digiday reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AdExchanger.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Commercial Printing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9810 Won't put ink/impression on paper.
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|2
|Ryobi 3302 (Jun '07)
|Jan 26
|goldbuckle
|59
|Quebecor World replaces its CEO (Dec '07)
|Jan 23
|Rich Kite
|17
|Multigraphics 1250 press (Aug '07)
|Jan '17
|ProPrint
|16
|Phoenix Color Corp. (Mar '12)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|3
|Coral Graphics (Sep '13)
|Jan '17
|Jayar
|2
|Plastic Card Printing (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|13
Find what you want!
Search Commercial Printing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC