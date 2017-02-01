Research Reports Coverage on Technical & System Software Stocks --...

On Tuesday, the NASDAQ Composite ended the day at 5,614.79, slightly up 0.02%; the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged 0.54% lower, to finish at 19,864.09; and the S&P 500 closed at 2,278.87, slipping 0.09%. Losses were broad based as five out of nine sectors finished the trading session in red.

